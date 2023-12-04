Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

Adani Ports had an open price of ₹834 and a close price of ₹825.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹837.95 and a low of ₹825.25. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹178,762.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹912.05 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 283,331 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST
