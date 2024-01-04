Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 1093.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1109.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports had an opening price of 1105, a closing price of 1078.55, a high of 1144, and a low of 1062.85. The market capitalization of the company is 236,211.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1101.9, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,381,683 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1109.75, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹1093.5

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 1109.75 with a percent change of 1.49. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.49% from its previous value. The net change is 16.25, which means that the stock has increased by 16.25 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Ports stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

04 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.82%
3 Months21.3%
6 Months47.32%
YTD6.82%
1 Year33.37%
04 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1093.5, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹1078.55

The current price of Adani Ports stock is 1093.5, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 14.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.39% from its previous value and has gained 14.95 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1078.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports recorded a trading volume of 2,381,683 shares on the BSE. The stock closed at a price of 1,078.55.

