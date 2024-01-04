Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stock Soars as Trading Turns Positive

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports had an opening price of ₹1105, a closing price of ₹1078.55, a high of ₹1144, and a low of ₹1062.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,211.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1101.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 2,381,683 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹1109.75 with a percent change of 1.49. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.49% from its previous value. The net change is 16.25, which means that the stock has increased by ₹16.25 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Ports stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.82%
|3 Months
|21.3%
|6 Months
|47.32%
|YTD
|6.82%
|1 Year
|33.37%
The current price of Adani Ports stock is ₹1093.5, with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 14.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.39% from its previous value and has gained 14.95 points.
On the last day, Adani Ports recorded a trading volume of 2,381,683 shares on the BSE. The stock closed at a price of ₹1,078.55.
