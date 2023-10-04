Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 04 Oct 2023

Adani Ports opened at ₹825.75 and closed at ₹824.25. The highest price during the day was ₹836.6, while the lowest price was ₹824. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹179,583.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916, and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 59,878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹824.25 on last trading day
