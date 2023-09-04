Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Positive Trading Session

Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹780 and closed at ₹791.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹807.95 and a low of ₹779.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹172,713.91 crore. Its 52-week high and low are ₹987.9 and ₹394.95 respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 327,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ports September futures opened at 811.95 as against previous close of 804.85 Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 804.55. The bid price is 810.05 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 810.4 with an offer quantity of 3200. The stock has an open interest of 41239200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.88% 3 Months 3.82% 6 Months 16.77% YTD -2.27% 1 Year -4.57%

