LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 799.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 804 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani PortsPremium
Adani Ports

Adani Ports' stock opened at 780 and closed at 791.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 807.95 and a low of 779.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 172,713.91 crore. Its 52-week high and low are 987.9 and 394.95 respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 327,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06:17 AM IST

Adani Ports September futures opened at 811.95 as against previous close of 804.85

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 804.55. The bid price is 810.05 with a bid quantity of 800, while the offer price is 810.4 with an offer quantity of 3200. The stock has an open interest of 41239200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:02:02 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹804, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹799.55

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 804. There has been a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.45, which means that the stock has increased by 4.45.

Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:41:02 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹802.4, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹799.55

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 802.4 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 2.85. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.36% or 2.85.

04 Sep 2023, 09:36:05 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months3.82%
6 Months16.77%
YTD-2.27%
1 Year-4.57%
04 Sep 2023, 09:33:17 AM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:08:08 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹799.55, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹791.4

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 799.55 with a percent change of 1.03. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.03% from its previous value. The net change is 8.15, implying that the stock has increased by 8.15 points. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Ports stock is performing well and has seen a positive increase in its value.

04 Sep 2023, 08:31:32 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹791.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a total volume of 327,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 791.4.

