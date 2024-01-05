Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 2.73 %. The stock closed at 1093.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1123.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : Adani Ports opened at 1118.95 and closed at 1093.5 on the last day. The highest price for the day was 1131.45, while the lowest price was 1104. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 242,659.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1144, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 456,960 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1093.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 456,960 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1093.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.