LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint
Adani PortsPremium
Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 671.3, reached a high of 681.7, and hit a low of 666.65 in the current session.

Adani Ports' stock opened at 671.3 and closed at 669.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 681.7, while the low was 666.65. The company's market cap was 146,803.04 crore, and its 52-week high and low were 987.9 and 394.95, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 468,387 shares traded. No other information is available to provide a comprehensive insight.

05 May 2023, 08:05:21 AM IST

Adani Ports trading at ₹679.6, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹669.85

On the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 468,387 shares traded and the closing price was 669.85.

