Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 831.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 824.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 831 and closed at 831.35. The stock's high for the day was 845.65, while the low was 819.8. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 178,114.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 916 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 278,124 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹831.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE had a volume of 278,124 shares and closed at a price of 831.35.

