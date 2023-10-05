Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

Adani Ports opened at ₹831 and closed at ₹831.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹845.65, while the low was ₹819.8. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹178,114.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 278,124 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST
