Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

Adani Ports opened at ₹802.05 and closed at ₹799.55, with a high of ₹812 and a low of ₹795.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹173,048.73 crores. The 52-week high is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 203,783 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Sep 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹799.55 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 203,783 shares with a closing price of ₹799.55.