Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 774.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 795.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 780 and closed at 774.15. The stock had a high of 798.8 and a low of 777.35. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 171,828.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 336,841 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹795.45, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹774.15

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 795.45, which represents a percent change of 2.75. The net change in the stock price is 21.3, indicating that it has increased by this amount.

06 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹774.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a total volume of 336,841 shares. The closing price for the day was 774.15.

