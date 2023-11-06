Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹780 and closed at ₹774.15. The stock had a high of ₹798.8 and a low of ₹777.35. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹171,828.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 336,841 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹795.45, which represents a percent change of 2.75. The net change in the stock price is 21.3, indicating that it has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a total volume of 336,841 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹774.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!