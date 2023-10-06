Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports: Stock Gains as Trading Turns Positive

1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 825 per share. The stock is currently trading at 830 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 830.05 and closed at 824.55. The stock had a high of 831.8 and a low of 820.25. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 178,211.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 43,477 shares.

06 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹830, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹825

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 830. It has experienced a 0.61 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 5 points.

06 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹824.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 43,477 shares. The closing price for the stock was 824.55.

