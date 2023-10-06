Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports: Stock Gains as Trading Turns Positive

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹830.05 and closed at ₹824.55. The stock had a high of ₹831.8 and a low of ₹820.25. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹178,211.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 43,477 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹830, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹825
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹830. It has experienced a 0.61 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 5 points.
06 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST
