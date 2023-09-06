Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Soars on Strong Trading Day

Adani Ports opened at ₹802.05 and closed at ₹800.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹810.25 and a low of ₹797.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹173,675.17 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹987.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 149,702 shares.
Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹805.1, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹804.75
The current data shows that Adani Ports stock is priced at ₹805.1 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, as the percent change and net change are positive. However, the magnitude of the change is relatively small, suggesting that there may not be significant market movement or investor interest in the stock at this time.
Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.26%
|3 Months
|3.08%
|6 Months
|16.53%
|YTD
|-1.61%
|1 Year
|-5.4%
Adani Ports Live Updates
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE
Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹804.05, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹804.75
The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹804.05. There has been a -0.09 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹800.5 on last trading day
On the last day, the trading volume of Adani Ports on the BSE was 149,702 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹800.5.
