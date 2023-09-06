Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 804.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 805.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 802.05 and closed at 800.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 810.25 and a low of 797.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 173,675.17 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 987.9, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 149,702 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹805.1, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹804.75

The current data shows that Adani Ports stock is priced at 805.1 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, as the percent change and net change are positive. However, the magnitude of the change is relatively small, suggesting that there may not be significant market movement or investor interest in the stock at this time.

06 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.26%
3 Months3.08%
6 Months16.53%
YTD-1.61%
1 Year-5.4%
06 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹804.05, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹804.75

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 804.05. There has been a -0.09 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹800.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Adani Ports on the BSE was 149,702 shares. The closing price for the stock was 800.5.

