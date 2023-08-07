Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees bullish trading today

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was ₹775.15, and the close price was ₹773.85. The stock had a high of ₹779.75 and a low of ₹769.10. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹167,605.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.90, and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 266,897 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹781.3, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹775.9 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹781.3. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly. Click here for Adani Ports Dividend

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹781.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹775.9 The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹781.6 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 5.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and the net change is 5.7.

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹777.45, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹775.9 Adani Ports' stock price is currently at ₹777.45 with a percent change of 0.2% and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the net change is ₹1.55.

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹774.6, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹775.9 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹774.6. The percent change is -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.3 in the stock price.

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹775.45, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹775.9 The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹775.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.45. Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹772.4, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹775.9 The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is at ₹772.4. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.5, which suggests a decrease of ₹3.5 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the value of Adani Ports stock.

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹773.85, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹775.9 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹773.85 with a net change of -2.05 and a percentage change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹775.9, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹773.85 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹775.9 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹773.85 yesterday On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 266,897 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹773.85.