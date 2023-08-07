Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:46 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 775.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 781.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was 775.15, and the close price was 773.85. The stock had a high of 779.75 and a low of 769.10. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 167,605.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.90, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 266,897 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:46 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹781.3, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹775.9

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price of the stock is 781.3. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly.

Click here for Adani Ports Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹781.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹775.9

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 781.6 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 5.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and the net change is 5.7.

07 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹777.45, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹775.9

Adani Ports' stock price is currently at 777.45 with a percent change of 0.2% and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2% and the net change is 1.55.

07 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹774.6, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹775.9

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 774.6. The percent change is -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, suggesting a decrease of 1.3 in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹775.45, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹775.9

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 775.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.45.

Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹772.4, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹775.9

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is at 772.4. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.5, which suggests a decrease of 3.5 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the value of Adani Ports stock.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹773.85, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹775.9

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 773.85 with a net change of -2.05 and a percentage change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹775.9, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹773.85

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 775.9 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

07 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹773.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 266,897 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 773.85.

