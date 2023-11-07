Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Gains Ground in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 795.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 802.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day of trading, the stock of Adani Ports opened at 798.05 and closed at 795.45. The highest price reached during the day was 806.2, while the lowest price was 798.05. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 173,329.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on this day was 226,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock for the day is 802.25, while the high price is 806.45.

07 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Adani Ports November futures opened at 803.15 as against previous close of 807.3

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 803.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 806.2, with an offer price of 806.65. The bid and offer quantities stand at 800 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 55,671,200, indicating the number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹802.4, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹795.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 802.4. There has been a 0.87% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.95.

07 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.23%
3 Months2.96%
6 Months17.14%
YTD-1.91%
1 Year-7.0%
07 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹802.4, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹795.45

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 802.4, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹795.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a total volume of 226,723 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 795.45.

