Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Gains Ground in Trading

On the last day of trading, the stock of Adani Ports opened at ₹798.05 and closed at ₹795.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹806.2, while the lowest price was ₹798.05. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹173,329.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916, and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on this day was 226,723 shares.
The low price of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone stock for the day is ₹802.25, while the high price is ₹806.45.
Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 803.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 806.2, with an offer price of 806.65. The bid and offer quantities stand at 800 each. The stock has a significant open interest of 55,671,200, indicating the number of outstanding contracts in the market.
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹802.4. There has been a 0.87% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.23%
|3 Months
|2.96%
|6 Months
|17.14%
|YTD
|-1.91%
|1 Year
|-7.0%
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹802.4, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a total volume of 226,723 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹795.45.
