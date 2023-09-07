Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 804.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 806.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 804.05 and closed at 804.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 808.55, while the lowest price was 800.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 174,258.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on the last day was 67,401 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹804.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 67,401. The closing price for the shares was 804.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.