Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

Adani Ports opened at ₹804.05 and closed at ₹804.75 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹808.55, while the lowest price was ₹800.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹174,258.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9, and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on the last day was 67,401 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹804.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 67,401. The closing price for the shares was ₹804.75.