Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 775.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 791.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 776.1 and closed at 775.9. The stock reached a high of 794.35 and a low of 771.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently 170,996.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9, while the 52-week low is 394.95. On the BSE, 410,867 shares of Adani Ports were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:02:49 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹775.9 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Ports recorded a trading volume of 410,867 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 775.9.

