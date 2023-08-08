Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 775.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 791.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹776.1 and closed at ₹775.9. The stock reached a high of ₹794.35 and a low of ₹771.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently ₹170,996.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. On the BSE, 410,867 shares of Adani Ports were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:02:49 AM IST
