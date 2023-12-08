Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Adani Ports Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1048.1, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1039.55
08 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|25.94%
|3 Months
|22.36%
|6 Months
|41.18%
|YTD
|27.08%
|1 Year
|17.24%
08 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1056.75, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹1039.55
08 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1018.65 on last trading day