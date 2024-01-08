Hello User
e-paper

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 2.74 %. The stock closed at 1123.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1154.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Ports was 1130 and the close price was 1123.35. The stock reached a high of 1159.9 and a low of 1125.95. The company's market capitalization is 249301.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1159.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 864,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1123.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE had a volume of 864,830 shares with a closing price of 1,123.35.

