Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ports sees upward trend in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports sees upward trend in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST Livemint
Adani PortsPremium
Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 684.3 and reached a high of 689.15 during the current session. The low for the session was 678.6.

Adani Ports' stock opened at 684.3 on the last trading day, with a high of 686.6 and a low of 678.6. The market capitalization of the company is 147,526.69 crore, with a 52-week high of 987.9 and a 52-week low of 394.95. On the BSE, 130,925 shares were traded, with the stock closing at 684.2.

08 May 2023, 11:17:12 AM IST

Adani Ports trading at ₹688.8, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹684.2

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 688.8 with a 0.67% increase in its percentage change and a net change of 4.6. This indicates a slightly positive trend in the stock's performance.

08 May 2023, 11:16:49 AM IST

Adani Ports trading at ₹687.55, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹684.2

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 687.55, with a net change of 3.35 and a percent change of 0.49. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, more information is needed to determine the overall trend for the stock.

08 May 2023, 10:49:33 AM IST

Adani Ports trading at ₹684.6, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹684.2

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 684.6 and has seen a slight increase of 0.06% or 0.4 points.

08 May 2023, 10:40:40 AM IST

Adani Ports closed at ₹684.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a volume of 131,740 shares with a closing price of 684.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout