Adani Ports sees upward trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:17 AM IST Livemint
Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 684.3 and reached a high of 689.15 during the current session. The low for the session was 678.6.

Adani Ports' stock opened at 684.3 on the last trading day, with a high of 686.6 and a low of 678.6. The market capitalization of the company is 147,526.69 crore, with a 52-week high of 987.9 and a 52-week low of 394.95. On the BSE, 130,925 shares were traded, with the stock closing at 684.2.

08 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST Adani Ports trading at ₹688.8, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹684.2

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 688.8 with a 0.67% increase in its percentage change and a net change of 4.6. This indicates a slightly positive trend in the stock's performance.

08 May 2023, 11:16 AM IST Adani Ports trading at ₹687.55, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹684.2

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 687.55, with a net change of 3.35 and a percent change of 0.49. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, more information is needed to determine the overall trend for the stock.

08 May 2023, 10:49 AM IST Adani Ports trading at ₹684.6, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹684.2

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 684.6 and has seen a slight increase of 0.06% or 0.4 points.

08 May 2023, 10:40 AM IST Adani Ports closed at ₹684.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a volume of 131,740 shares with a closing price of 684.2.

