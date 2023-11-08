comScore
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 797.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 808.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani PortsPremium
Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 802.5 and closed at 802.4 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was 808.05, while the lowest price was 796.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 172,713.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 181,434 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:49:37 AM IST

Top active options for Adani Ports

Top active call options for Adani Ports at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of 820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 810.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 17.15 (+27.99%) & 21.6 (+25.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Adani Ports at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 780.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.85 (-17.88%) & 9.1 (-19.11%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43:27 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone811.714.51.82916.0394.95175338.48
GMR Airports Infrastructure56.60.691.2366.7536.034163.45
Gujarat Pipavav Port127.051.81.44142.785.56142.1
Dreamfolks Services516.02.90.57846.75348.22696.1
Sical Logistics266.855.21.99261.6599.121741.17
08 Nov 2023, 10:20:12 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹808.95, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹797.2

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 808.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.75, which suggests a positive movement. Overall, the stock price of Adani Ports has seen a small increase, potentially indicating positive performance in the market.

08 Nov 2023, 10:11:55 AM IST

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone reached a low of 800.05 and a high of 808.65 for the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:58:33 AM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:52:51 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹808, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹797.2

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 808, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 10.8.

08 Nov 2023, 09:41:29 AM IST

Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.63%
3 Months3.12%
6 Months15.5%
YTD-2.51%
1 Year-6.5%
08 Nov 2023, 09:20:26 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹802, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹797.2

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 802. There has been a 0.6 percent change in the stock price, indicating a small increase. The net change is 4.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.8 points.

08 Nov 2023, 08:02:11 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹802.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports recorded a volume of 181,434 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 802.4.

