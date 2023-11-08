Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

Adani Ports opened at ₹802.5 and closed at ₹802.4 on the last trading day. The highest price during the day was ₹808.05, while the lowest price was ₹796.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹172,713.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916, and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 181,434 shares.
Top active call options for Adani Ports at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹820.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹810.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.15 (+27.99%) & ₹21.6 (+25.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Adani Ports at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹780.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.85 (-17.88%) & ₹9.1 (-19.11%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|811.7
|14.5
|1.82
|916.0
|394.95
|175338.48
|GMR Airports Infrastructure
|56.6
|0.69
|1.23
|66.75
|36.0
|34163.45
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|127.05
|1.8
|1.44
|142.7
|85.5
|6142.1
|Dreamfolks Services
|516.0
|2.9
|0.57
|846.75
|348.2
|2696.1
|Sical Logistics
|266.85
|5.2
|1.99
|261.65
|99.12
|1741.17
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹808.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.75, which suggests a positive movement. Overall, the stock price of Adani Ports has seen a small increase, potentially indicating positive performance in the market.
The stock of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone reached a low of ₹800.05 and a high of ₹808.65 for the current day.
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹808, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 10.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.63%
|3 Months
|3.12%
|6 Months
|15.5%
|YTD
|-2.51%
|1 Year
|-6.5%
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹802. There has been a 0.6 percent change in the stock price, indicating a small increase. The net change is 4.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.8 points.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports recorded a volume of 181,434 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹802.4.
