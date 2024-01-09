Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 1168.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1208.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 1161.7 and closed at 1154.1. The high for the day was 1181.75 and the low was 1152.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 252,455.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1159.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 500,546 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1208.1, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹1168.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 1208.1. There has been a 3.37 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 39.4.

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.55%
3 Months35.83%
6 Months62.32%
YTD14.11%
1 Year45.0%
09 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1168.7, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1154.1

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 1168.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 14.6, which means the stock has gained 14.6 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively.

09 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1154.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports on the BSE had a trading volume of 500,546 shares and closed at a price of 1154.1.

