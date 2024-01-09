Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees gains in today's trading

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹1161.7 and closed at ₹1154.1. The high for the day was ₹1181.75 and the low was ₹1152.4. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹252,455.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1159.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 500,546 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1208.1. There has been a 3.37 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 39.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.55%
|3 Months
|35.83%
|6 Months
|62.32%
|YTD
|14.11%
|1 Year
|45.0%
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1168.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.27, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 14.6, which means the stock has gained 14.6 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively.
On the last day, Adani Ports on the BSE had a trading volume of 500,546 shares and closed at a price of ₹1154.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!