Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Soars in Today's Trading

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹818.5, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹797.2
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹818.5. There has been a 2.67% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.3.
09 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹797.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 403,128 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹797.2.