Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 797.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 818.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹818.5, up 2.67% from yesterday's ₹797.2

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 818.5. There has been a 2.67% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 21.3.

09 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹797.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 403,128 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 797.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.