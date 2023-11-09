Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 2.67 %. The stock closed at 797.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 818.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.