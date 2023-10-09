Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -2.68 %. The stock closed at 830.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 808.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was 830, while the close price was 825. The stock reached a high of 836.3 and a low of 826.25. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 179,561.55 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 916 and a low of 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 150,419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹808.3, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹830.55

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 808.3, with a percent change of -2.68. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 22.25.

09 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹805.05, down -3.07% from yesterday's ₹830.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 805.05. There has been a percent change of -3.07, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -25.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value, resulting in a decrease of 25.5.

09 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹825 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 150,419. The closing price for the shares was 825.

