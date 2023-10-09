Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was ₹830, while the close price was ₹825. The stock reached a high of ₹836.3 and a low of ₹826.25. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹179,561.55 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹916 and a low of ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 150,419 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹808.3, with a percent change of -2.68. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹22.25.
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹805.05. There has been a percent change of -3.07, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -25.5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value, resulting in a decrease of ₹25.5.
On the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 150,419. The closing price for the shares was ₹825.
