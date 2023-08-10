Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM ISTLivemint
Adani Ports stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 784.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 790.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹793.9 and closed at ₹784.35. The stock reached a high of ₹806.4 and a low of ₹784. The market capitalization of the company is ₹170,845.39 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is ₹987.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 581,387 shares.
10 Aug 2023, 08:20:54 AM IST
