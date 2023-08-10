Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 784.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 790.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 793.9 and closed at 784.35. The stock reached a high of 806.4 and a low of 784. The market capitalization of the company is 170,845.39 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Ports is 987.9, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 581,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹784.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 581,387. The closing price of Adani Ports on that day was 784.35.

