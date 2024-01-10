Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 2.4 %. The stock closed at 1168.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1196.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 1184.05 and closed at 1168.7. The stock reached a high of 1229.9 and a low of 1178.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 258,514.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1181.75, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 804,035 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

