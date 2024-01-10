Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹1184.05 and closed at ₹1168.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1229.9 and a low of ₹1178.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹258,514.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1181.75, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 804,035 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.