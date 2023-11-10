Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at ₹827.95 and closed at ₹818.5. The stock reached a high of ₹828 and a low of ₹798.25. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹174,150.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 507,901 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹818.5 on last trading day
