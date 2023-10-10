Hello User
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -4.89 %. The stock closed at 830.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 789.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at a price of 805.05 and closed at 830.55. The stock reached a high of 818.3 and a low of 784.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently at 170,629.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916, while the 52-week low is 394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 305,336 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 305,336. The closing price for the stock was 830.55.

