Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at a price of ₹805.05 and closed at ₹830.55. The stock reached a high of ₹818.3 and a low of ₹784.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is currently at ₹170,629.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The stock had a trading volume of 305,336 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹830.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 305,336. The closing price for the stock was ₹830.55.