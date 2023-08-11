Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stocks plunge as market sentiment sours

Adani Ports' stock opened at ₹791.2 and closed at ₹790.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹819.8 and a low of ₹791.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹173,437.56 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹987.9 and ₹394.95 respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 423,785 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹799.5, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹802.9 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹799.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.4 in the stock price. Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss Share Via

Adani Ports Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.81% 3 Months 6.74% 6 Months 37.87% YTD -1.87% 1 Year 1.55% Share Via

Adani Ports August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 807.4 Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 806.9. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, indicating no active buying or selling interest. The open interest for the stock is 37,336,000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts. Further analysis is required to assess the market sentiment and potential trading opportunities for Adani Ports.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹802.9, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹790.9 The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹802.9. There has been a percent change of 1.52, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12, suggesting that the stock has gained 12 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well, with a positive change in both percent and net value. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹790.9 yesterday On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 423,785 shares and the closing price was ₹790.9. Share Via