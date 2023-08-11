Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stocks plunge as market sentiment sours

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 802.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 799.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports' stock opened at 791.2 and closed at 790.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 819.8 and a low of 791.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 173,437.56 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 987.9 and 394.95 respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 423,785 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹799.5, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹802.9

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 799.5. It has experienced a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.4, suggesting a decrease of 3.4 in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:38 AM IST Adani Ports Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.81%
3 Months6.74%
6 Months37.87%
YTD-1.87%
1 Year1.55%
11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:23 AM IST Adani Ports August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 807.4

Adani Ports is currently trading at a spot price of 806.9. The bid and offer prices are not available at the moment, indicating no active buying or selling interest. The open interest for the stock is 37,336,000, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts. Further analysis is required to assess the market sentiment and potential trading opportunities for Adani Ports.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹802.9, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹790.9

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 802.9. There has been a percent change of 1.52, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12, suggesting that the stock has gained 12 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well, with a positive change in both percent and net value.

11 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹790.9 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 423,785 shares and the closing price was 790.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.