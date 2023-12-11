Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.57%
|3 Months
|18.26%
|6 Months
|39.19%
|YTD
|25.04%
|1 Year
|14.56%
11 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1022.6, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹1039.55
11 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1039.55 on last trading day