Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at 730.15, up 1.44% from yesterday's 719.75
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at ₹730.15, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹719.75

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:21 PM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 719.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 730.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports
Adani Ports

On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Ports was 721. The close price was 718.75. The high for the day was 729.85 and the low was 708. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is 155,476.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 392,614 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:21:42 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports closed today at ₹730.15, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹719.75

Adani Ports stock closed at 730.15 today, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 10.4. Yesterday's closing price was 719.75.

11 Jul 2023, 03:21:11 PM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.3, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹719.75

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at a price of 730.3. There has been a percent change of 1.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.55, which suggests that the stock has gained 10.55 points from its previous closing price.

11 Jul 2023, 03:01:40 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.8, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹719.75

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 730.8, with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 11.05. This means that the stock has increased by 1.54% and has gained 11.05 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:53:39 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.3, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹719.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 729.3. The stock has experienced a 1.33% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 9.55.

11 Jul 2023, 02:30:14 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.6, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹719.75

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 729.6, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 9.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:19:10 PM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.05, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 729.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.29, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 9.3, meaning that the stock price has increased by 9.3 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:03:06 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.8, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 728.8 with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 9.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26% and the net change is an increase of 9.05 points. This indicates positive momentum in the stock price of Adani Ports.

11 Jul 2023, 01:49:37 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.5, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 728.5, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 8.75. This implies that the stock has increased by 1.22% from its previous closing price and has gained 8.75 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:30:54 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.35, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 728.35, which represents a 1.19% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 8.6, indicating a positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 01:19:34 PM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.8, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 726.8. It has experienced a 0.98 percent change, with a net change of 7.05.

11 Jul 2023, 01:01:33 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.7, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 726.7 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.97% and has gained 6.95 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:47:57 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.85, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 726.85. There has been a 0.99 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.1.

11 Jul 2023, 12:39:30 PM IST

11 Jul 2023, 12:34:30 PM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.95, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 727.95, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 8.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:19:34 PM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.15, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 728.15, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 8.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.17% compared to the previous trading session, with a net increase of 8.4 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:04:25 PM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.6, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 729.6. There has been a 1.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.85.

11 Jul 2023, 11:51:03 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹730, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹719.75

Adani Ports stock has a current price of 730, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 10.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.42% and its price has increased by 10.25.

11 Jul 2023, 11:36:24 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.65, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 729.65, representing a percent change of 1.38. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 9.9, indicating a positive change in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:19:58 AM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹730, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 730, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 10.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.42% and the price has increased by 10.25.

11 Jul 2023, 11:02:53 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹731.1, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 731.1. It has seen a percent change of 1.58, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 11.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:45:07 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹731.3, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 731.3, which represents a 1.6% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 11.55.

11 Jul 2023, 10:37:31 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.55, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 730.55 with a percent change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.5% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.8, which means that the stock has increased by 10.8.

11 Jul 2023, 10:16:28 AM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.9, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 728.9. It has experienced a 1.27% increase, resulting in a net change of 9.15.

11 Jul 2023, 10:00:47 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹730, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 730 with a percent change of 1.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 10.25, indicating that the stock has gained 10.25 points. Overall, this suggests that Adani Ports stock is experiencing positive momentum and is on an upward trend.

11 Jul 2023, 09:50:11 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.75, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 730.75, with a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 11. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.53% and has gained 11 points. However, without the specific timeframe or additional information, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions about the stock's performance.

11 Jul 2023, 09:35:04 AM IST

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.1, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The stock price of Adani Ports is currently at 729.1 with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 9.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.3% and has gained 9.35 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:16:28 AM IST

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹722.5, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 722.5. There has been a 0.38 percent change, with a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:02:12 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹719.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹718.75

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 719.75, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.14% or 1 Rs.

11 Jul 2023, 08:05:11 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹718.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 392,614 shares. The closing price for the stock was 718.75.

Recommended For You
