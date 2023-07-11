Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at ₹730.15, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹719.75

On the last day of trading, the open price for Adani Ports was ₹721. The close price was ₹718.75. The high for the day was ₹729.85 and the low was ₹708. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is ₹155,476.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 392,614 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports closed today at ₹730.15, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹719.75 Adani Ports stock closed at ₹730.15 today, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 10.4. Yesterday's closing price was ₹719.75. Share Via

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.3, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹719.75 Adani Ports stock is currently trading at a price of ₹730.3. There has been a percent change of 1.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.55, which suggests that the stock has gained 10.55 points from its previous closing price. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.8, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹719.75 Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹730.8, with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 11.05. This means that the stock has increased by 1.54% and has gained 11.05 points. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.3, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹719.75 As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹729.3. The stock has experienced a 1.33% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 9.55. Click here for Adani Ports Key Metrics Share Via

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.6, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹719.75 Adani Ports stock is currently priced at ₹729.6, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 9.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.05, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹729.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.29, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 9.3, meaning that the stock price has increased by 9.3 points. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.8, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹728.8 with a percent change of 1.26 and a net change of 9.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.26% and the net change is an increase of 9.05 points. This indicates positive momentum in the stock price of Adani Ports. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.5, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹728.5, with a percent change of 1.22 and a net change of 8.75. This implies that the stock has increased by 1.22% from its previous closing price and has gained 8.75 points. Click here for Adani Ports Board Meetings Share Via

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.35, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹728.35, which represents a 1.19% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 8.6, indicating a positive movement. Share Via

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.8, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹726.8. It has experienced a 0.98 percent change, with a net change of 7.05. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.7, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹726.7 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.97% and has gained 6.95 points. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.85, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹726.85. There has been a 0.99 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.1. Click here for Adani Ports AGM Share Via

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.95, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹727.95, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 8.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.15, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹728.15, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 8.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.17% compared to the previous trading session, with a net increase of 8.4 points. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.6, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹729.6. There has been a 1.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.85. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹730, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹719.75 Adani Ports stock has a current price of ₹730, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 10.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.42% and its price has increased by ₹10.25. Click here for Adani Ports News Share Via

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.65, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹729.65, representing a percent change of 1.38. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 9.9, indicating a positive change in the stock price. Share Via

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹730, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹730, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 10.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.42% and the price has increased by ₹10.25. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹731.1, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is ₹731.1. It has seen a percent change of 1.58, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 11.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹731.3, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹731.3, which represents a 1.6% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 11.55. Click here for Adani Ports Dividend Share Via

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.55, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹730.55 with a percent change of 1.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.5% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 10.8, which means that the stock has increased by ₹10.8. Share Via

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.9, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹728.9. It has experienced a 1.27% increase, resulting in a net change of 9.15. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹730, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹730 with a percent change of 1.42. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 10.25, indicating that the stock has gained 10.25 points. Overall, this suggests that Adani Ports stock is experiencing positive momentum and is on an upward trend. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.75, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹730.75, with a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 11. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.53% and has gained 11 points. However, without the specific timeframe or additional information, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions about the stock's performance. Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss Share Via

Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹729.1, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The stock price of Adani Ports is currently at ₹729.1 with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 9.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.3% and has gained 9.35 points. Share Via

Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹722.5, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹719.75 The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹722.5. There has been a 0.38 percent change, with a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹719.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹718.75 The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹719.75, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.14% or 1 Rs. Share Via

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹718.75 yesterday On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 392,614 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹718.75. Share Via