Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading for Adani Ports, the open price was ₹799.95 and the close price was ₹789.9. The stock reached a high of ₹823.65 and a low of ₹799.95 during the day. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is currently ₹176,958.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 519,913 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹829.75 with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 10.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.29% or ₹10.55.
Based on the data for the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 519,913. The closing price for the shares was ₹789.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!