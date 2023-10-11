Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports' Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 819.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 829.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day of trading for Adani Ports, the open price was 799.95 and the close price was 789.9. The stock reached a high of 823.65 and a low of 799.95 during the day. The market capitalization for Adani Ports is currently 176,958.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 519,913 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹829.75, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹819.2

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 829.75 with a percent change of 1.29 and a net change of 10.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 1.29% or 10.55.

11 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹789.9 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 519,913. The closing price for the shares was 789.9.

