Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 809.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 825.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 809.65 and closed at 809.6. The stock had a high of 828.5 and a low of 809.65. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 178,243.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 131,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹809.6 on last trading day

The last day of Adani Ports BSE volume was 131,567 shares, with a closing price of 809.6.

