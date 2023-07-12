Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at 724.1, down -0.83% from yesterday's 730.15

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 730.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 724.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports had an open price of 721.55 and closed at 719.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 732.35 and a low of 719 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 157,722.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 127,091 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports closed today at ₹724.1, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹730.15

Today, the closing price of Adani Ports stock was 724.1, representing a decrease of 0.83% or a net change of -6.05. This is lower than yesterday's closing price of 730.15.

12 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹723.75, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹730.15

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 723.75, with a percent change of -0.88 and a net change of -6.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a negative change of -0.88% and a decrease of -6.4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹725.55, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 725.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.63, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.6, which means the stock has decreased by 4.6. Overall, the stock price of Adani Ports has seen a small decline.

12 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.5, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹730.15

Adani Ports stock is currently priced at 727.5 with a percent change of -0.36% and a net change of -2.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value.

Click here for Adani Ports Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.6, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹730.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 726.6. The percent change is -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.55, which means the stock has decreased by 3.55 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹725.2, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 725.2 with a percent change of -0.68. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.68% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -4.95, indicating a decrease of 4.95 from the previous trading session.

12 Jul 2023, 02:04 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹725.35, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is at 725.35. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:49 PM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹725, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹730.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 725. There has been a decrease of 0.71% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.15.

Click here for Adani Ports Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.15, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 726.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -4, suggesting a decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 726.3. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.85, indicating a decrease of 3.85 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹725.55, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 725.55. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.6, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 4.6.

12 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹724.85, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 724.85 with a percent change of -0.73. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.73% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -5.3, meaning that it has decreased by 5.3.

Click here for Adani Ports AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹723.05, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 723.05, with a percentage change of -0.97 and a net change of -7.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% or 7.1 from its previous value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹723.3, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹730.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 723.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.85, suggesting a decline in the stock price of Adani Ports.

12 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹723.05, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 723.05, which is a 0.97% decrease from the previous trading session. The net change is -7.1, indicating a decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹724.25, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current data provided shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 724.25. There has been a percent change of -0.81, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -5.9, suggesting a decrease of 5.9 in the stock price.

Click here for Adani Ports News

12 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹725, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹730.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 725, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -5.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹725, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹730.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 725. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.15, indicating a decrease of 5.15 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.05, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 727.05, with a percent change of -0.42. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -3.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.1 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹726, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 726 with a percent change of -0.57 and a net change of -4.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.57% and the net change is a decrease of 4.15.

Click here for Adani Ports Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:37 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.05, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current price of Adani Ports stock is 726.05. It has experienced a decrease of 0.56% in its value, resulting in a net change of -4.1.

12 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹725.65, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 725.65 with a percent change of -0.62. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.62% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -4.5, meaning that it has decreased by 4.5 from its previous value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.25, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 726.25, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -3.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the actual price change is -3.9.

12 Jul 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹725.5, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current price of Adani Ports stock is 725.5, with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -4.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.64% and has lost 4.65 rupees.

Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.85, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹730.15

As of the current data, Adani Ports stock is priced at 728.85. There has been a decrease of 0.18% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -1.3.

12 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹731.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 731.9 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 1.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹730.15, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹719.75

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 730.15, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 10.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.44% from the previous value, resulting in a net gain of 10.4.

12 Jul 2023, 08:25 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹719.75 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Ports BSE had a trading volume of 127,091 shares and closed at a price of 719.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.