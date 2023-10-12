Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

Hello User
Adani Ports stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 819.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 814.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Adani Ports opened at 829.75 and closed at 819.2. The stock reached a high of 829.75 and a low of 812.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 176,040.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 916 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on the last day was 114,762 shares.

12 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹819.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 114,762 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 819.2.

