Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was ₹841.4 and the close price was ₹825.15. The stock reached a high of ₹886.7 and a low of ₹835.2. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹190,643.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,155,372 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.