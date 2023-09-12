Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 882.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 887 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was 841.4 and the close price was 825.15. The stock reached a high of 886.7 and a low of 835.2. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 190,643.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,155,372 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹887, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹882.55

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 887, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 4.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.5% and has gained 4.45 points.

12 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹825.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 1,155,372 shares. The closing price for the stock was 825.15.

