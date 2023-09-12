Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was ₹841.4 and the close price was ₹825.15. The stock reached a high of ₹886.7 and a low of ₹835.2. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹190,643.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,155,372 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is ₹887, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 4.45. This means that the stock has increased by 0.5% and has gained 4.45 points.
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the Bombay Stock Exchange had a volume of 1,155,372 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹825.15.
