Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

1 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 1031.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1042.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.