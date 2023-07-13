Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports closed today at 716.85, down -1% from yesterday's 724.1

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 724.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 716.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 731 and closed at 730.15 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 732.15 and a low of 722. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 156,415.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 172,224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports closed today at ₹716.85, down -1% from yesterday's ₹724.1

Today, Adani Ports stock closed at 716.85, a decrease of 1% from the previous day's closing price of 724.1. The net change in the stock price was -7.25.

13 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹717.95, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 717.95 with a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.15, further confirming the downward movement.

13 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹717, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The stock price of Adani Ports is currently at 717, which represents a decrease of 0.98%. This translates to a net change of -7.1.

Click here for Adani Ports Key Metrics

13 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹717.95, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 717.95 with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -6.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.85% or 6.15.

13 Jul 2023, 02:32 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹719.5, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 719.5, with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -4.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.64% and has dropped by 4.6 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:16 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹716.85, down -1% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 716.85. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by 7.25.

13 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹718.25, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 718.25 with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -5.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.81% and has dropped by 5.85 points.

Click here for Adani Ports Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹722, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 722. There has been a 0.29% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.1.

13 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹722.8, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 722.8 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -1.3. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.18% or 1.3. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

13 Jul 2023, 01:19 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹725.3, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Ports is 725.3, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.05, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹724.1

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at 726.05, experiencing a small increase of 0.27%. The net change in the stock price is 1.95, indicating a slight positive movement.

Click here for Adani Ports AGM

13 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹725.9, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 725.9 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹724, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 724 with a net change of -0.1 and a percent change of -0.01. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1 points or 0.01% compared to the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹725.3, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 725.3, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.17% and the net change in price is 1.2. Overall, it appears that the stock is relatively stable with a small increase in price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹724.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 724.5, with a slight increase of 0.06%. This translates to a net change of 0.4.

Click here for Adani Ports News

13 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.1, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data of Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 726.1 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and has gained 2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.05, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹724.1

Adani Ports stock is currently trading at a price of 727.05, representing a 0.41% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.95, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.35, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 727.35 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 3.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and has gained 3.25 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the stock price is 727.45, which is a 0.46 percent change from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 3.35, indicating that the stock has increased in value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Ports stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for Adani Ports Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹724.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Ports is 727.45, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% and has gained 3.35 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.95, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 727.95. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.85 points. Overall, this data indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.45, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 727.45, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.46%, with a net increase of 3.35.

13 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹727.5, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 727.5, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 3.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, suggesting positive market sentiment towards the company. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and outlook of Adani Ports.

Click here for Adani Ports Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹728.25, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is 728.25. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. This information provides an overview of the current status of Adani Ports stock.

13 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Adani Ports share price NSE Live :Adani Ports trading at ₹726.05, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹724.1

The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that its price is 726.05, with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 1.95. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, indicating a positive trend. However, it is important to note that this is a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment, and the price and changes may fluctuate throughout the day.

13 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹724.1, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹730.15

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 724.1, which represents a decrease of 0.83% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.05.

13 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹730.15 yesterday

On the last day, Adani Ports BSE volume was 172,224 shares and the closing price was 730.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.