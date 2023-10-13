Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports Faces Bearish Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹819.95 and closed at ₹814.95. The stock hit a high of ₹823.4 and a low of ₹812.45. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹175,921.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports on this day was 108,090 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Ports stock shows that the price is ₹814.4 with a percent change of -0.07. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.07% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -0.55, indicating a decrease of ₹0.55. Overall, the stock price for Adani Ports has slightly declined.
On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 108,090 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹814.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!