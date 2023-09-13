Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

Adani Ports (NSE: ADANIPORTS) opened at ₹887 and closed at ₹882.55 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹889 and a low of ₹852.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹185,361.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987.9, while the 52-week low is ₹394.95. On the BSE, a total of 509,421 shares were traded for Adani Ports.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.