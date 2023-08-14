comScore
Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 800.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 783.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani PortsPremium
Adani Ports

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was 783.0, and the close price was 800.65. The stock reached a high of 790.65 and a low of 772.95. The market capitalization of the company is 169,236.085646025 crore. The 52-week high was 987.9, and the 52-week low was 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 169,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:40:54 AM IST

Adani Ports Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.33%
3 Months8.66%
6 Months37.18%
YTD-2.08%
1 Year1.05%
14 Aug 2023, 09:31:03 AM IST

Adani Ports Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:24:30 AM IST

Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹800.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE had a volume of 170,118 shares and it closed at a price of 800.65.

