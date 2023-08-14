Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was ₹783.0, and the close price was ₹800.65. The stock reached a high of ₹790.65 and a low of ₹772.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹169,236.085646025 crore. The 52-week high was ₹987.9, and the 52-week low was ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 169,752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.