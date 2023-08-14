Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was ₹783.0, and the close price was ₹800.65. The stock reached a high of ₹790.65 and a low of ₹772.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹169,236.085646025 crore. The 52-week high was ₹987.9, and the 52-week low was ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 169,752 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Adani Ports Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.33%
|3 Months
|8.66%
|6 Months
|37.18%
|YTD
|-2.08%
|1 Year
|1.05%
14 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Adani Ports Live Updates
14 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹800.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Adani Ports on the BSE had a volume of 170,118 shares and it closed at a price of ₹800.65.