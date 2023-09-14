Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports sees bullish trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 850.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 854.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports opened at 858.2 and closed at 858.1 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 867.15, while the low was 843. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 183,622.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 987.9, and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for the day was 189,269 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹854.95, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹850.05

The current price of Adani Ports stock is 854.95. It has seen a 0.58 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 4.9.

14 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹858.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Ports had a volume of 189,269 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 858.1.

