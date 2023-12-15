Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock tumbles on the market today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at ₹1079 and closed at ₹1063.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1089.35 and a low of ₹1063.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is ₹232,052.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1082.95 and the 52-week low is ₹394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 465,414 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Adani Ports stock is ₹1070.6. It has experienced a decrease of 0.34% or a net change of -3.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.37%
|3 Months
|21.09%
|6 Months
|45.33%
|YTD
|31.37%
|1 Year
|19.34%
The current stock price of Adani Ports is ₹1079, with a net change of 4.75 and a percent change of 0.44.
On the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 465,414. The closing price for the day was ₹1063.35.
