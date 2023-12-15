Hello User
Adani Ports share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ports stock tumbles on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1074.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1070.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Ports opened at 1079 and closed at 1063.35. The stock reached a high of 1089.35 and a low of 1063.5. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 232,052.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1082.95 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 465,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Ports Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Adani Ports share price update :Adani Ports trading at ₹1070.6, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1074.25

The current price of Adani Ports stock is 1070.6. It has experienced a decrease of 0.34% or a net change of -3.65.

15 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Ports share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.37%
3 Months21.09%
6 Months45.33%
YTD31.37%
1 Year19.34%
15 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Adani Ports share price Today :Adani Ports trading at ₹1079, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1074.25

The current stock price of Adani Ports is 1079, with a net change of 4.75 and a percent change of 0.44.

15 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1063.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Ports on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 465,414. The closing price for the day was 1063.35.

