Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1202.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1206.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports Stock Price Today

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports had an open price of 1209.15 and a close price of 1202.9. The stock had a high of 1218.5 and a low of 1201.15. The market capitalization of the company was 260,696.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1229.9 and the 52-week low was 394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 205,052 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹1202.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Adani Ports was 205,052 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1202.9.

