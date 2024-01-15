Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Adani Ports Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Ports had an open price of ₹1209.15 and a close price of ₹1202.9. The stock had a high of ₹1218.5 and a low of ₹1201.15. The market capitalization of the company was ₹260,696.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1229.9 and the 52-week low was ₹394.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 205,052 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST
