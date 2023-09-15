Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Ports Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ports stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 850.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 851.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ports stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ports

On the last day, the open price of Adani Ports was 854.95 and the close price was 850.05. The high price for the day was 857.65, while the low price was 841. The market capitalization of Adani Ports is 183,979.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987.9 and the 52-week low is 394.95. The BSE volume for Adani Ports was 712,239 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ports share price Live :Adani Ports closed at ₹850.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Ports had a trading volume of 712,239 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 850.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.